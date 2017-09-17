Ed Sheeran Is The Second Artist To Cancel Concert In St. Louis

The 26-year-old singer says he his cancelling his show due to the protests in St. Louis.

According to Entertainment Tonight, U2 became the first group to cancel their show in St. Louis for the same reason.

On Ed Sheeran’s website, he released a statement saying:

“With the safety of the fans being of upmost concern, and after consulting with local officials, who could not fully commit to providing a sufficient amount of police and other city services support, we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel Sunday night’s show. While we regret to have had to come to this decision, we do look forward to returning to St. Louis as soon as Ed’s schedule will allow in 2018.”

As you may or may not know, a former police officer in St. Louis shot and killed Anthony Lamar Smith back in 2011. The judge found him not guilty and that’s when the protest began, which ended with nine officers injured and 32 people arrested.

-Marco A. Salinas