‘Extortionist’ May Take The Lie Detector Test, Only If Kevin Hart Pays For It

As you may or may not remember, Kevin Hart was caught cheating on his wife in a video that was recorded.

Well according to TMZ, the so-called extortionist called Hart’s lawyer mentioning that the person will take the lie detector test, of course, wanting to get paid for it.

How much? Well, the person wanted a six-figure amount, of roughly $500,000! This person told the lawyer that the person could answer all the questions that happened on the video.

Though, if we are thinking about this thoroughly, this person, essentially, would go to jail for $500,000. If this person is not the “extortionist” then this person is a scam artist.

-Marco A. Salinas