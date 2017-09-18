Alec Baldwin Snags An Emmy For His Role On SNL As Donald Trump

Filed Under: Alec Baldwin, Best Supporting Actor, Comedy Series, emmy's, Saturday Night Live, SNL

Sunday night marked the 69th Emmy Awards. Obviously a lot of people left with a trophy, but perhaps the most notable win goes to Alec Baldwin…for his role as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. he took home the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a comedy series.

Politics aside, you have to admit Baldwin did an excellent job as the commander in chief last season. He nailed everything from Trump’s hand movements to his use of the word “Yuuuuuuuge”.

As fro Baldwin’s speech, he started things off with a jab saying…

“I suppose I should say ‘At long last Mr. President, here is your Emmy.'”

He also mentioned that wearing the wig was probably a turn off for his wife, but really that’s about as far as he went with it. Everything else was nothing but thank yous and encouragement for others in the business.

Congrats on the third Emmy win!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis
Who Took Home An Emmy

Listen Live