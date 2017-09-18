Alec Baldwin Snags An Emmy For His Role On SNL As Donald Trump

Sunday night marked the 69th Emmy Awards. Obviously a lot of people left with a trophy, but perhaps the most notable win goes to Alec Baldwin…for his role as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. he took home the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a comedy series.

Politics aside, you have to admit Baldwin did an excellent job as the commander in chief last season. He nailed everything from Trump’s hand movements to his use of the word “Yuuuuuuuge”.

As fro Baldwin’s speech, he started things off with a jab saying…

“I suppose I should say ‘At long last Mr. President, here is your Emmy.'”

He also mentioned that wearing the wig was probably a turn off for his wife, but really that’s about as far as he went with it. Everything else was nothing but thank yous and encouragement for others in the business.

Congrats on the third Emmy win!