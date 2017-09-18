Determined Runner Rolls to the Finish Line of a Marathon After Collapsing

A runner’s determination to cross the finish line has become an inspiration for countless others. Runner, Devon Bieling, was running a marathon over the weekend. When she reached 26 miles, Bieling collapsed just a few yards from the finish line. Bieling attempted to stand up, but physically was unable to. Determined to cross that finish line, Bieling began to roll her way to the finish line. You can hear the cheers and shouts in the video uploaded by spectator Phillip King. King ends by stating, “Always Keep Moving Forward No Matter What!!!” You can watch Bieling’s inspirational finish below.