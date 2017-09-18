Drake Reveals New Denzel Washington Tattoo

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s no secret that Drake is all about showing love through his tattoos.

The latest object of his inked affection is legendary actor, Denzel Washington. It’s an image of Washington as the character Bleek Gilliam from Spike Lee’s 1990 jazz opus, Mo’ Better Blues.

“‘Mo’ better blues’ first session on my brother (Drake),” wrote tattoo artist Inal Bersekov, who shared the in-progress image on Instagram. “Thanks as usual for your trust.”

Bersekov also shared an image of another new piece he inked on Drake of the rapper’s late friend and OVO affiliate, Anthony “Fif” Soares, who was recently shot and killed.