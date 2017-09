Yesterday afternoon, thousands gathered in Dallas for the 34th annual Dallas Freedom Parade.

The parade started at Wycliff Avenue and Cedar Springs, and ended at Turtle Creek Blvd.  To show their solidarity with all those celebrating, and as a cute little Easter Egg, Google Maps highlighted the parade route to inform of all road closures in the area, and they did so with a rainbow!

Check this out…@googlemaps goes rainbow for #DallasPride weekend events. Parade starts at 2 p.m. today pic.twitter.com/ouLnUkd7ZN — Alisha Ebrahimji (@AlishaEbrahimji) September 17, 2017

We hope everyone had a happy and safe time celebrating yesterday!

So ready to March in #DallasPride. Look for this car if you're joining us! #UNTpride A post shared by UNT Pride Alliance (@untpride) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Via WFAA