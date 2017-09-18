People Are Not Happy with The New Queso Dip From Chipotle

Mexican food and queso dip go hand in hand.

When Chipotle announced that it was going to start rolling out its own queso this year everyone was excited and couldn’t wait to get there hands on it. Now that the queso dip has been out for a week people aren’t taking to it very well. Everyone agrees that it does not look appealing and doesn’t even taste all that great. The ingredients listed on the Chipotles website are, simmered milk and aged cheddar cheese, seasoned with jalapeños, tomatillos, and spices mixed with cheese cultures (powdered good bacteria). Everyone on Twitter has posted clips of them throwing out the queso. Have you tried the new Chipotle queso? Let us know what you think.

The best way to eat chipotle queso.. pic.twitter.com/Jdv9YHFS7G — Nate McGovney (@domiNATE43) September 17, 2017