Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Gets Mistaken For Her Mother At Emmy’s

While at the Emmy’s on Sunday night, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava was actually mistaken for her mother by one of the photographers out there.

Sources told Us Weekly that the mother-daughter duo stopped by the HBO afterparty, where a photographer pointed at Ava, called her Reese and asked her to turn around for a picture.

“I’m not her,” Phillippe told the photog.

I am so proud of how hard my mama has worked to showcase the stories and talents of strong women like herself, and I am so happy she's been officially recognized for it. Congrats to the whole BLL team! 🎉🏆❤️ A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

The mistake isn’t all that surprising considering the 18-year old looks like an exact copy of her mother when she was younger.

-source via usmagazine.com