Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Gets Mistaken For Her Mother At Emmy’s

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

While at the Emmy’s on Sunday night, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava was actually mistaken for her mother by one of the photographers out there.

Sources told Us Weekly that the mother-daughter duo stopped by the HBO afterparty, where a photographer pointed at Ava, called her Reese and asked her to turn around for a picture.

“I’m not her,” Phillippe told the photog.

The mistake isn’t all that surprising considering the 18-year old looks like an exact copy of her mother when she was younger.

-source via usmagazine.com

