Selena Gomez Is The New Face Of Puma

Our favorite celeb from the DFW is now officially the new face of Puma!

Vogue reports it’s a “long-term partnership” that will be an “ongoing series of projects, as [Selena] has been tasked to design product and help direct future campaigns.” In an interview it was revealed that her and The Weeknd both will be collaborating with the brand to create new street wear and sneakers.

Officially a part of the fam @puma #pumapartner A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

“Being part of the PUMA family is very exciting for me,” said Selena Gomez in a press release. “PUMA has changed the game when it comes to the mash-up of athletic wear and fashion. It’s amazing to see this influence on style and culture and I’m excited to be a part of it. I am hoping that we can create something special together. We already have some really cool projects in the works.”

-source via popsugar.com