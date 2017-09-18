There’s Something a Little Off with the New Tomb Raider Poster

Oh wait! I see it now!

There’s something wrong with Alicia Vikanders neck. Maybe not at first glance but then you look again and see the bad Photoshop. Warner Bros. Pictures and MGM Pictures have just released the first poster for the new Tomb Raider film, with the first trailer arriving soon. When long time fans of the beloved video game character saw the poster they immediately noticed the terrible Photoshop job done on her neck. The internet has a funny way of pointing out the flaws on social media. Fans began trolling the new poster by posting there own bad Photoshop version of the same poster. Maybe the studio will send out a new poster later. Check out the side by side commparions of Alicia Vikander below and all the other bad Photo shopped posters.

The more I look at the Tomb Raider movie poster the less sense that neck makes to me pic.twitter.com/PCq2J5JkMO — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 18, 2017