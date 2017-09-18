Vacations, Shoes, Wine, And Everything Else Inside The 2017 Emmy’s Insane Gift bag

Even though only a handful of actors, writers, and production people walked away with an Emmy last night, the other nominees did not leave empty-handed.
Once again, the Emmy’s put the works into their gift bags for their celebrity guests, which contains a vacation, because that’s the first thing celebrities need after a 3 hour award show, gift certificates to restaurants, all matter of exclusive and limited edition clothing, and luggage!
While this year’s gift bags won’t reportedly come close to matching the $50,000 price tag that accompanied the bags at the 2014 Emmy’s, but these gifts are nothing to sneeze at.
Included in the bag are:
-A three-night, all-inclusive “wellness stay” for two at Canyon Ranch
-Ferrari Trento Wine
-Infinity Membership and Free Five-Day Stay with Exclusive Traveler Club
-Benjamin Steakhouse Prime Gift Certificate
-A silk robe from Xiu Niang Silk and two-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Suzhou
-Flow Haircare Products
-IZUMIO Hydrogen-Infused Water
-WOLVERINE Shoes
-Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty Daylight Curfew Sweater
-Freeman Beauty Clay Mask
Via Forbes