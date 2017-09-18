Yep, There’s A Sexy “Fake News” Halloween Costume

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

There’s no doubt that “fake news” is THE buzzword of 2017. Since the presidential election, we’ve been hearing these two little words a lot.

So, it’s only fitting that Yandy.com created a sexy “Fake News” Halloween costume! It’s a super short tank dress that looks like a bunch of newspapers have been sewn together, along with the word “fake” stamped across the front in bright red.

Now, you could very easily make this one yourself, but if you don’t have the time or effort, this one can be yours for $54.95.

