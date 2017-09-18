Yep, There’s A Sexy “Fake News” Halloween Costume

There’s no doubt that “fake news” is THE buzzword of 2017. Since the presidential election, we’ve been hearing these two little words a lot.

So, it’s only fitting that Yandy.com created a sexy “Fake News” Halloween costume! It’s a super short tank dress that looks like a bunch of newspapers have been sewn together, along with the word “fake” stamped across the front in bright red.

Is it weird that this sexy fake news Halloween outfit caused me to have a vivid premonition of the apocalypse? https://t.co/a4i8BhhRzQ pic.twitter.com/GDBFjVWFif — Jason Wilson (@jason_a_w) September 15, 2017

Now, you could very easily make this one yourself, but if you don’t have the time or effort, this one can be yours for $54.95.