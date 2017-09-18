Your Complete Winner’s List For Last Night’s 69th Primetime Emmy Awards

Last night, Stephen Colbert hosted the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards which aired on CBS. While a lot of our favorite actors, actresses, writers, and directors walked away with a pretty insane gift bag, only a select few were able to walk away with an Emmy.

We had plenty of first time winners and nominees, along with some of our favorites who went home winners last night. Here is the complete list of winners from last night’s Emmy Awards!

Outstanding Drama Series-The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Comedy Series-Veep

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series-Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series-Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series-John Lithgow, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series-Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series-Donald Glover, Atlanta

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series-Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series-Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series-Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Limited Series-Big Little Lies

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series-Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series-Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie-Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie-Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Variety Talk Series-Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program-The Voice

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series-Donald Glover, Atlana

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series-Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Writer for a Comedy Series-Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series-Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale

Congrats to all of last night’s winners and nominees!

Via CNN