Adorable Dog Interrupts Professional Soccer Match, Later Gives Post Game Interview

An Argentinian soccer match between San Lorenzo and Arsenal was interrupted by an unexpected, yet totally adorable extra player.

A good ol’ doggy made its way onto the field, and immediately went after the ball, bringing the game to a temporary halt. Some of the players tried to reason and shoo him away, but the dog wasn’t having it. he had a gigantic open field of grass and a shiny ball to play with; that’s doggy paradise, y’all.

After the dog was finally coerced off the field, he had the opportunity to explain his actions on the field in a post game interview, where he proceeded to attack and chew the microphone!

Check out the full video below!

San Lorenzo encontró el camino al gol gracias al aporte clave de él. Como a todo protagonista, le acercamos el micrófono de @PasoAPaso 🐶😂 pic.twitter.com/czWrjknUxe — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) September 18, 2017

Good boy.

Via Death And Taxes