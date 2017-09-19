Drop Everything And Start Instagramming, Social Media Influencers Earn Up To $500 Per Post

It pays to be really adept at social media nowadays.

Back in the day, a hefty number of likes and followers was the mark of someone who figured Twitter or Instagram out. Now, we can judge the mark of a “social media influencer” based on how much money they pull in with each post.

Yes, people are getting paid just to post on Instagram. A lot.

In fact, TRIBE is a conglomerate with a focus of connecting these social media influencers to marketers. Companies are cutting straight to the source with their advertisements, boosting and sponsoring posts including these influencers and forcing them onto your feeds. That’s why that good-looking 20-something holding some new fitness Tea always pops up on your feed.

And these companies are paying good money for these influencers. TRIBE founder Georgie Cavanagh says that influencers must need at least 3,000 followers before they can explore the prospect of getting paid for their posts. Once they hit that mark, on average, influencers can earn per post, based on their followers:

3K-10K = $75 – $150

10K-25K = $150 – $220

25K-50K = $220 – $350

50K-100K = $350 – $500

100K+ = $500+

$500 per POST! On average, a TRIBE influencers earns about $200 per post, with their top earners averaging about $1000 per week! This is strictly Instagram, too. No telling how much they’re getting paid for Twitter or Facebook.

Think about that the next time you post something on Instagram. In that 2 minutes it took to take, edit, and post the photo, that could have been $200 in your pocket!

Via BroBible