So if you’ve never heard of Japan’s “Cat Heaven Island”, you need to look it up ASAP!

It’s no news that Ed Sheeran is currently on tour in Japan stopping in Tokyo and Osaka, but he could be making another stop before he leaves the land of the rising sun.

This month, the official YouTube channel of Ainoshima island, known for the abundance of stray cats, released a short promotional video in the hopes of luring “Mr. Ed Sheeran” to its furry, adorable shores.

-source via foxnews.com