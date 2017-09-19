Koala Survives Ten Mile Ride Clutching Inside Of Car’s Axle

A driver in Adelaide, Australia began hearing strange noises coming from the undercarriage of his car.

When he went to an investigate, he found a scared, albeit alive koala bear clutched to the inside of his car’s front wheel arch. Jane Brister, of the non-profit Fauana Rescue said, “He heard crying or a noise under his car, and when he investigated found the koala up under the front wheel arch. It would have been a drive downhill through very winding roads.”

No harm done – but this little koala might stick to the trees from now on after hitching a 16km ride on a car axle. Via @BBCNews. 🐨❤️️ pic.twitter.com/ohIl1qPPvC — BBC (@BBC) September 19, 2017

Brister confirmed the koala was ok, though she had been “crying a little bit. She was a little bit shaken. She was certainly in shock, but I rushed her straight to the vet.”

The koala is expected to make a full recovery, and was released onto a private property, where the owners promise to look after her.

Via Huffington Post