Taylor Swift Sued For Ripping Off Lyrics For 2014’s “Shake It Off”

Taylor Swift is being sued for allegedly stealing 20% of a song written originally in 2001 by Sean Hall and Nathan Butler.

Hall and Butler wrote the song “Playas Gon’ Play” for the group 3LW, and are citing key similarities in the lyrics as the basis for their lawsuit.  Their song includes the lyrics: “Playas, they gonna play/ And haters, they gonna hate/ Ballers, they gonna ball/ Shot callers, they gonna call.”

Of course, Swift’s hit “Shake It Off,” written in 2014, contains the lyrics: “Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play/ And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate / Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake I shake it off, I shake it off.”

Swift’s team told TMZ this lawsuit was nothing but a “money grab.  This is a ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab.  The law is simple and clear.  They do not have a case.”

Via NME

