The State Fair of Texas officially opens one week from this Friday and we just can’t wait! To top it off, a round of new foods have been added to the menu and feature everything from chicken fried spam fries to oreo beer.

The list also includes crabmeat jalapeno poppers, deep fried bacon wrapped mozzarella cheese, Cajun fried devil eggs, fried cheesecake stuffed apple sundae, and more. See the full list below!