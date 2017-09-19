This Major Change From the Book in the ‘IT’ Remake Even Scared Stephen King

So we all know that the IT re-make has been a huge success as the highest grossing horror movie made. But the movie was also successful in another way; scaring the daylights out of the man himself Stephen King with a scene that was designed by the director and not in the book.

Spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen the movie yet!

If you’ve seen the film, you’ll remember Stan’s character is creeped out by a painting of a deformed-looking woman in his father’s office. When Pennywise appears to scare Stan, he does so in the form of that woman from the painting.

“Actually, Stephen King, the first email he sent to Andy when he had seen the movie, the one fear he wrote back, he said, ‘I f***ing love the woman in the painting, it scared the s**t out of me.’ ” Apparently, the idea to use a warped woman in a painting came straight from director Andy Muschietti’s own experience.

While speaking to The New York Times, Muschietti revealed that “it’s a literal translation of a very personal childhood fear. In my house, there was a print of a Modigliani painting that I found terrifying. And the thought of meeting an incarnation of the woman in it would drive me crazy.”

-source via popsugar.com