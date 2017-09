AMP 1037 is hooking you up with four tickets for your four squad to see Niall Horan!

Niall Horan is coming to Starplex July 20th, and we’ve got your pair of tickets.

First chance to win is at 6:05 am Friday.

Listen ALL-DAY Friday for clues to What’s In Niall’s Hair and then call 214 or 817 787-1037 for your chance to win a four pack of tickets of tickets!