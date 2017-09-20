A New Trend In Plastic Surgery To Look Like Ivanka Trump Has Begun

Plastic surgery trends have changed over the years since it’s creation. And for the most part they usually make sense. But the newest trend, might be a little odd to some people.

After Donald Trump was elected into office, there has been an increasing trend in women wanting to have plastic surgery done to look like daughter Ivanka Trump.

According to Dr. Norman Rowe of New York City, he has received surgery requests from at least 50 different women asking for the “Ivanka” look which can be described as “widened cheekbones, a slender nose and large eyes.”

There are non-invasive methods and more permanent methods has to how women can achieve the “Ivanka” look they desire. Method number one: temporary fillers and Botox, which will cost you $2,500-$4,500. Method number two: cheek implants and rhinoplasty, which will set you back $30K to $40K.

“I never saw anyone drawing inspiration from Ivanka’s face before the primary,” Dr. Rowe remarked. “Since the summer of ’16…it’s been maybe four a month; one a week.” He also added that requests for this look are now as common among women as the Kylie Jenner look.

-source via usmagazine.com