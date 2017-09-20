Cash Me Ousside Girl Just Dropped Her First Music Video “These Heaux”

If you spell ho, H-E-A-U-X, does that somehow make it fancier???

Ladies and gents, we know you’re pumped up about Cash Me Ousside girl aka Danielle Bregoli’s first music video! “These Heaux” is already killing it on YouTube with over 27 million clicks. Apparently, everyone wants to see the trainwreck.

She’s also signed a deal with Atlantic Records. Aton Ben Horin, global vice president of A&R at Warner Music Group said…

“Without a doubt, this girl is a real star with undeniable talent.”

By the way, she’s also the youngest female rapper to ever appear on the Billboard Hot 100!!!