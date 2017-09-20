Duncanville High School On High Alert Due To Social Media Gun Threat

Last night, the below picture aimed at Duncanville High School circulated across social media.

dhs threat 1 Duncanville High School On High Alert Due To Social Media Gun Threat

CBS 11 reports Duncanville High School principal Tia Simmons messaged parents late last night concerning the situation and that she and the administrative staff are in “direct communication with local police as they work to identify the person who posted the message and determine the validity of it.”

Extra security measures have been taken today by campus security and Duncanville police.

Story developing…

