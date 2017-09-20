Here’s All The Terrifying Footage From Mexico City’s 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake

On Tuesday, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico City. While the full amount of damage is unknown, we do know that over 200 people were killed in Mexico City as well as the surrounding areas. Not to mention there are a lot of people still missing.
As footage comes out, we are seeing some seriously terrifying videos of buildings swaying, walls and entire buildings collapsing, and even explosions. Take a look for yourself…
Even after seeing the videos, it’s still hard to wrap your brain around that. Building are swaying like branches in a tree. Ugggg, it’s just horrible. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mexico City.