How Apple’s iOS 11 Do Not Disturb While Driving Feature Works

Apple’s new iOS 11 update comes with a nice bundle of new features, including a security feature that just about every driver will find useful. The Do Not Disturb While Driving feature is one that can automatically detect when you’re driving and block out most distracting calls and notifications. How will your phone do that? By detecting your motion the iPhone can figure out that you’re in a car, and lock you out of the phone. You can also specify that you only want the feature to be enabled when your device connects to your car’s Bluetooth system or specify that’ you’re a passenger to disable the feature.

While this feature blocks out calls and notifications when enabled, emergency alerts, timers, and alarms can break through. You can also allow the phone to reply to incoming text messages with an explanation or a break through if the message is really important.

Let’s be honest this feature is going to prevent accidents due to driver distraction. For those who insist on wanting to be distracted while driving, you can also disable this feature completely. While a few have expressed concerns about Apple “mandating your behavior,” it’s not that crazy to allow a phone to decide what’s more important, especially when you’re on the road. This might just be Apple’s way of nudging users in the right direction while also providing breakthroughs on the feature because emergencies happen. Nicely done on Apple’s part.