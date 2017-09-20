Instagram Live Leads To Arrest Of Top Ten Fugitive Wanted Out Of Dallas

Christopher Ricardo Gonzalez is an 18-year-old wanted out of Dallas for murder.

Shortly before 2am yesterday, Gonzalez was arrested in Los Angeles, and police owe it all to Instagram Live.  Gonzales live streamed a video of himself showing off shotguns amongst a variety of weapons, and Dallas police were able to provide GPS coordinates of the device, and undercover LAPD officers were able to locate his vehicle.

A short chase ensued, before Gonzalez crashed and was subsequently arrested.  Another suspect dashed out of the black SUV after the crash, but he was apprehended just an hour later.

Gonzales, also known as “Little Chris,” has an affiliation with the Bloods gang, and along with murder allegations, is suspected to have participated in a string of aggravated home invasions in Dallas from October 2016 through February 2017.

