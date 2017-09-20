Netflix Drops Official Trailer For Marvel’s Punisher

OMG! OMG! OMG!

Netflix dropped the first official trailer for Marvel’s Punisher, and it looks AMAZING.

The Punisher first made his appearance in season 2 of Marvel’s Daredevil, and based off this trailer it looks like he picks up right where he left off.

Here is the official series synopsis included with the video, “After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld.”

The trailer is set to Metallica’s ‘One’, and it fits the tone of the character perfectly.

The show is being a little coy with it’s release date. Netflix has only announced it will drop sometime in 2017. Internet rumors have suggested sometime in November.

Are you excited for ‘The Punisher’? Let us know in the comments below.