Fans in Los Angeles began lining up was early as 24 hours before Niall Horan took the stage at the famed Hollywood Palladium.

When Niall heard his fans began lining up so early, he decided to take care of them with a very special treat.

I hear there are people outside the palladium . Please stay safe out there tonight . Love you all — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 19, 2017

Making sure none of his fans passed out due to exhaustion and to thank everybody waiting in line, Niall sent a ton of pizzas to everybody waiting outside.

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THE PIZZA. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/7qA9mrzW2O — anne (@EverglowAnne) September 19, 2017

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THE PIZZA I LOVE YOU SO MUCH❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qBF1dViQea — han TODAY (@blushniall) September 19, 2017

KING I SWEAR THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/WBkrnw6LUV — Victoria 🥀 (@HeyAngelHes_) September 19, 2017

Glad ya got the pizza ! Love to tara for dropping it off . Stay safe guys — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 19, 2017

So what’s he going to get for his fans in Dallas?!?

Via Joe