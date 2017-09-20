Oreo Is Now Getting Into The Hot Cocoa Game

With Fall right around the corner, everyone knows that pumpkin spice lattes usually dominate the season.  But this year, there’s a new festive drink that might just be able to compete with the popular drink.

Oreo hasn’t officially announced it yet, but we could be getting a mass production of their newest invention: Oreo Hot Cocoa.

Foodies have been tweeting about their discovery of the hot drink on the shelves of primarily Walmarts recently, and of course there is a present air of excitement surrounding the finding.

We have a feeling debates are coming along with Team Oreo and Team Pumpkin Spice Latte shirts.

