Photo of Woman’s Boyfriend Looks Just Like Michael Jackson and the Internet Can’t Handle It

It is very bizarre how much he resembles Michael.

Earlier this week Twitter user lourdes posted an innocent pic of her boyfriend with the caption, y’all my man is so cute, “look at the selfie he just sent me”. Soon after that the selfie was retweeted 1,300 times, was liked 5,200 times, and received 1,800 comments. The internet could not belive how much the two looked alike. The comments are even better, nothing but Michael Jackson jokes and puns. The likes, comments and retweets keep racking up and people are deeming it the “funniest thread of 2017.” Check out the pic and some of the comments below.

y'all my man is so cute, look at the selfie he just sent me 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/VHbnk5xLM3 — lourdes (@gossipgriII) September 18, 2017

Your man just asked me if I'm ok https://t.co/otNjdbO9vS — Annie (@LeRouge_A) September 19, 2017

Does he rock with you all night? — Derek🍓 (@jstderek) September 20, 2017