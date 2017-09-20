Police Warn Residents Of “Mad Pooper” Who Defecates In Front Of People’s Houses While Jogging

Cathy Budde said her children were the first to notice this strange woman outside of her home. Budde told KKTV in Colorado, her children ran up to her screaming, “There’s a lady taking a poop!” She went outside to confront the woman, and asked her, “Are you serious? Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids?”

The mysterious woman only replied, “Yeah, sorry.”

Budde thought this would be the last of it. But no. The family kept finding these landmines in front of their house. Apparently, this jogger has pooped in front of their home at least once a week for the past seven weeks. They’ve caught her three times mid-defecation, have captured photos of her, and have posted fliers warning their neighbors of who they have now deemed, “The Mad Pooper,” but it has been to no avail.

Still, there’s poop.

Local police were contacted, and have warned surrounding neighborhoods and businesses of the Mad Pooper. There are plenty of porta potties in the surrounding area, so they have pretty solid theory these are intentional acts. Lt. Howard Black said in his 35 years with the Colorado Springs Police Department, he has never seen anything like this before. “This has been comical, but I also don’t want to be flip about it. If it’s a mental health issue, she’ll still be held accountable, but we would want to get her help.”

If caught, the woman could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.

Via Washington Post