Pumpkin Spice Food Spray Will Turn Everything into Pumpkin Spice Flavor

Filed Under: Pumpkin Spice, spray
(Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Don’t you want everything to taste like pumpkin spice?

If you said yes, then this is your lucky day. Simply Beyond created the Pumpkin Spice Organic Spray-On Spice back in 2016 and now the product is available online. Does your chocolate chip cookie need a some pumpkin spice? spray it on. Need a little pumpkin spice on your morning toast? Do it! Spaghetti? Why not?! You can spray pumpkin spice on anything and everything now. If you can’t stand pumpkin spice, they have other spray on flavors like, ginger bread and cinnamon. Who knew food spray came in so many flavors?

Thanks for sharing the love of pumpkin spice @keto_diesel #Repost @keto_diesel (@get_repost) ・・・ Oh well…now there is this! I'm going to spray my bacon, eggs, steak….you name it with this pumpkin stuff. And its keto friendly lol. Its canola oil and spices. You can make yourself a 40 calorie #pumpkinspicelatte . It has the added benefit of using as cologne. For you single guys out there looking to attract a #basicwhitegirl here is your aphrodisiac . Check out @simplybeyondfoods and use code cs1017 for 10% off . #pumpkinspice #pumpkinspiceeverything #pumpkinflavoredeverything #ketolifestyle #keto #lchf #ketogenics #ketogenicdiet #lowcarbnothighfat #ketosis #ketogenic #intermittentfasting #ketogenicintermittentfasting #cyclicalketogenic #nocarbdiet#shredded #fitfam #gym #bodybuilding #KetoDiesel #ketoadapted #Ketones #breakingthefast #ketosis #KetoGains #ketoadaptedathlete #carbcycling #IIFYM

A post shared by Simply Beyond (@simplybeyondfoods) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live