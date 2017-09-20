Pumpkin Spice Food Spray Will Turn Everything into Pumpkin Spice Flavor

Don’t you want everything to taste like pumpkin spice?

If you said yes, then this is your lucky day. Simply Beyond created the Pumpkin Spice Organic Spray-On Spice back in 2016 and now the product is available online. Does your chocolate chip cookie need a some pumpkin spice? spray it on. Need a little pumpkin spice on your morning toast? Do it! Spaghetti? Why not?! You can spray pumpkin spice on anything and everything now. If you can’t stand pumpkin spice, they have other spray on flavors like, ginger bread and cinnamon. Who knew food spray came in so many flavors?