Taco Bell Planning To Remove Drive Thru And Add Alcohol To Their Menu

Taco Bell has announced its plans to open 300 new locations around the country, but with a “cantina style,” far different than anything seen so far with the chain.

These cantina style restaurants will no longer maintain a drive thru, but will sell alcohol.  According to Food & Wine, “The majority of the new urban in-line locations will serve beer, wine, sangria, and Twisted Freezes, aka slushies with tequila, rum, or vodka.  Come to think of it, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch with a tequila Twisted Freeze sounds like the perfect pairing.”

Taco Bell plans to open these new cantina locations sometime in 2022, and will feature artwork local to their lcoations and an open kitchen.

