This City Wants to Ban Trick-Or-Treating for Teenagers

September is almost coming to a close and that means it’s time to fully get into the fall spirit. Whether it’s carving pumpkins, planning costumes, or making arrangements for your kids’ big night out trick-or-treating.

One New Brunswick city is looking to change things up though. The city of Bathurst in Canada is currently making changes to a bylaw that would forbid anyone older than 16 from trick-or-treating. The update is expected to pass third reading in early October. In addition, the trick-or-treating curfew will be extended from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Councillor Kim Chamberlain said in an interview, “At least we made some changes to accommodate parents who are working later so they at least have time to feed their children and dress them up before they go trick-or-treating.” Chamberlain actually wanted to kill the changes to the bylaw stating, “Some kids are tall. My cousin’s son is 5-4 and 15 years old. What are we going to do, go up to him and ask him ‘How old are you’ and ‘Show me your ID? That doesn’t make sense.”

Residents in favor of the ban say older teenagers are “troublemakers” and they could steal candy from little kids, but Chamberlain says those are incidents that should then be handled by parents and police, if necessary.

A New Brunswick community says,Those caught with a "facial disguise" in public after curfew at 8pm on Halloween will be fined $200 pic.twitter.com/2cx5QiEjyL — Jewel 92 (@Jewel_92) September 20, 2017

"Trick or Treat!!"

"Sorry, I need to see a piece of ID" exaggerated, I know, but so many people look older than they are — Monique Belliveau (@MoniqueJBell) September 20, 2017

What’s the background behind this? If you’re polite and made the effort to dress up I won’t be asking for your ID card 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Dr. Rick MacDonald (@Kidsdoc1Rick) September 19, 2017