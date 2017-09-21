And The Winner Of America’s Got Talent Is…

WARNING! Spoiler alert. If you haven’t watched the final episode of America’s Got Talent, stop reading this right now!

Congratulations are in order for one of the youngest winners in America’s Got Talent history! 12-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer is your new champion!!!

As you probably already know, this little girl is an amazing ventriloquist. Her final performance on the show was nothing short of spectacular. She brought back her original character Petunia to perform “Anything You Can Do”. Here’s the kicker though…she also brought our former winner from season 2, Terry Fator to do the duet with her!!!!

Wow, just wow!