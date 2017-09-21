Eagle Eyed Mom Noticed An Inappropriate Easter Egg On A Netflix Kids Show (NSFW)

How could someone over look this, its quite obvious.

Mom, Chey Robinson noticed something very distinctive in the back ground on a Netflix kids show. Images and screen shots have surfaced and it’s pretty obvious that there is a drawing of a penis on a log in the background of the Netflix show “Maya the Bee”. The concerned mother posted on Facebook “Please be mindful of what your kids are watching. I did NOT edit any images whatsoever, this is ‘Maya the Bee,’ Season 1, Episode 35. I know I’m not going crazy and I know that something like this shouldn’t be in a kids’ show whatsoever. I’m extremely disgusted by it, there should be no reason my kids have to see something like this. I don’t know if they’re gonna do something about this or what, but there’s no reasons why this should be in this show.” According to Variety, Netflix has since pulled the episode in question and has yet to make a statement. You can see a screen shot from a Twitter use below. Note NSFW.