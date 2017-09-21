Girl Hospitalized After Being Struck by 105 Mph Foul Ball at Yankee Stadium

A young girl was struck Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium by a 105 mph foul ball that made its way past the stands. The incident comes weeks after the Yankees discussed they would consider extending the protective netting past the home plate.

The 105 mph foul ball was swung by Todd Frazier in the bottom of the fifth inning. Immediately after the incident occurred the game was delayed for about 4 minutes while the girl was attended to and then carried away from the seats. You can see in the video as Frazier reacts to the incident with despair by taking a knee as she was carried away.

#Yankees #Twins game stops after a Todd Frazier foul ball hits a kid in the stands. Scary moment in New York. pic.twitter.com/D4RKc4egXS — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) September 20, 2017

Other players also reacted to the incident with Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton praying in the outfield and teammate Eduardo Escobar reportedly crying.

Frazier told reporters, “I thought of my kids. I have two kids under 3 years old and I just hope she’s all right. I know the dad or whoever it was that was with them was trying their hardest, but the ball’s coming at 120 miles an hour at them and the ball’s hooking. So it’s like if you’ve never seen a ball like that, which most people in the world haven’t, it’s very tough.”

The New York Yankees also released a statement on the incident: ”The child who was struck with a batted ball today was given first aid at the ballpark and is receiving medical attention at an area hospital. The federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, known as HIPAA, prevents the team from giving more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”