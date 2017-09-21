Inmates Break Out Of Jail To Steal Things They Can Sell While In Jail

A couple of inmates in Mississippi this week decided to do something that even surprised us around here.

Levontaye Ellington, Travis Baker, Maurice Robertson and Jacquiez Williams broke out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility in Lexington, MS and proceeded to make their way to the local Dollar General where they robbed the store of several items. All of which they were planning to sell in jail once they got back in.

“They stole cigarettes, cigarette lighters, phones and just items they felt they could sell in jail,” Lexington Police Chief Robert Kirklin said.

Surprisingly they were able to sneak back into jail without anyone even noticing.

Now we aren’t condoning anyone breaking out of prison, but you gotta give it to them, they beat the system.

