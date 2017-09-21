Man Asks Twitter for Birthday Drinks and Gets Way More Than Expected

Ask and you shall receive. Even on the internet. One man in particular decided to ask Twitter for a simple and pretty innocent request and he received way more than he bargained for. Although things didn’t quite work out as they thought it would.

On Wednesday, Twitter user named Rory went for a birthday drink with his friend Nick in Sheffield, UK. Trying to be funny, he posted a rather lighthearted and innocent request.

This is Nick, and it’s his birthday. We’re at the Bankers Draft spoons in Sheffield, table 67, be generous and send him a Bev on the app xxx pic.twitter.com/JxMnjB8a46 — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

The pub they were at was a Wetherspoon’s pub, which conveniently lets you order drinks for people on their behalf through the app.

Maybe they thought a few friends who couldn’t be there to celebrate would send over a pint. Maybe even a stranger or two on Twitter would see the tweet and chip in.

But that wasn’t quite what happened.

You really think you’re funny don’t you pic.twitter.com/HcX6dLIC0J — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

This is not what we had in mind you sadistic wankers pic.twitter.com/4GGXiKpXJm — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

Someone’s been nice, and we thank you pic.twitter.com/Lfh5vIX4pL — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

Right this has gone off the rails now Who is doing this what do we do with this pic.twitter.com/FiU5CsWPbd — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017