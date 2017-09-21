Sam Waterston Is Returning To Law & Order

Filed Under: Grace and Frankie, guest role, jack mckoy, Law & Order, Netflix, Sam Waterston, SVU
(Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

It’s been seven years since Sam Waterston played the role of prosecutor Jack McKoy on Law & Order. After the show was cancelled, he’s managed to keep himself busy with other projects like Grace & Frankie on Netflix. However, he still has time for the show that kept him employed for sixteen seasons.

Sam Waterston is headed back to Law & Order. No, not the original Law & Order, but SVU. Waterston is scheduled for a guest appearance later this season. Of course he will reprise his role as Jack McKoy.

Season 19 of Law & Order SVU premieres Wednesday, September 27th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live