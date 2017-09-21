Starbucks Unveils Their Newest Fall Latte

Since the beginning of September the Fall favorite that is the Pumpkin Spice Latte has been available at your local Starbucks. But just one seasonal Fall drink wasn’t enough for the coffee makers. Starting Friday, coffee connoisseurs everywhere will have a choice between the Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Maple Pecan Latte.

Starbucks has described their new addition as, “warming blend of signature espresso and steamed milk combined with notes of maple syrup and pecan, and finished with a colorful autumn topping.”

Honestly it sounds pretty fantastic, and gives those of us who aren’t fans of the Pumpkin Spice Latte a different choice. We can’t wait to try it!

-source via eonline.com