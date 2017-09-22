Aaron Carter Has Officially Checked Himself Into A Treatment Facility

Steve Honig, representative for Aaron Carter, has officially announced that the artist has checked himself into a treatment facility to work on his health.

“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.” Said Honig.

We wish Aaron a speedy recovery.

-source via eonline.com