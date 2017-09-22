Christian “Researcher” Says The World Will End Tomorrow: Saturday, September 23, 2017

Before you start freaking out like it’s 2012 (remember that?), keep in mind that NASA is already calling this a hoax.

Now let’s get to the story.

A Christian numerologist by the name of David Meade (who studied astronomy at the University of Louisville) says the world is going to end tomorrow, Saturday, September 23, 2017, with a series of Armageddon-like events: and that, “…a major part of the world will not be the same.”

He claims that a series of world-ending earthquakes and tsunamis will be caused by Nibiru/Planet X: which is apparently on a collision course with Earth. Meade says last month’s solar eclipse, Hurricane Harvey’s devastation, etc. were all marked in the Bible: and that his theory even lines-up with ancient markers on the Egyptian pyramids.

NASA hasn’t bought his conspiracy theory for years: all the way back to 2012’s similar claim (linked to the end of the Mayan calendar). They say Nibiru/Planet X would be visible to the naked eye now: and that astronomers would have known about it for more than a decade.

Read my favorite tweet (below) from a Canadian radio producer who recently tried to book Meade for an interview.

Just tried to book an interview w/ a researcher who says the world ends Saturday. Told me he's not available for interviews until next week. — Robyn Flynn (@robynlisaflynn) September 19, 2017

Source: CBS Detroit