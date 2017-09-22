Don’t Drink & Drive: Budweiser Just Started Offering Free Lyft Rides Every Weekend

Budweiser and Lyft have teamed up to make sure you Give a Damn about the decision to drink and drive.

Seriously: their new campaign is called “Give A Damn”…and it just kicked off yesterday (and runs through the end of the year) in DFW.  On Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights it offers drinkers up to $20 in free Lyft rides.

Here’s how it works: every Thursday at 1:00pm, through the end of the year, Budweiser is posting a promotional code on its Instagram and Facebook accounts (10,000 credits/weekend for new and existing Lyft users: there are 10 eligible markets, including DFW).  If you’re 21 and up, you can use the code to get a $20 Lyft ride credit (2 x $10 one-way rides: Thursday-Saturday between 5:00pm-5:00am).

You can get more details from our friends at GuideLive here.

Source: GuideLive

 

