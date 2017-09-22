General Mills Brings Back Artificial Coloring For Breakfast Cereal “Trix”

The world went into shock when General Mills decided to release a version of their breakfast cereal “Trix,” whose color came from radishes, purple carrots and turmeric rather than the artificial colors we know and love.
As you can imagine, people were not happy.
We don’t want your excuses, General Mills. We just want our Trix back!
Well they listened, and General Mills has decided to bring back the colors we know and love!
General Mills decided to revive the old colors after fans of the cereal have been calling the new product “basically a salad.” Classic Trix will make its return to our shelves soon, right beside the new, colorless, natural version which believe it or not, “has its own fan base” according to General Mills.
Via CNBC