General Mills Brings Back Artificial Coloring For Breakfast Cereal “Trix”

The world went into shock when General Mills decided to release a version of their breakfast cereal “Trix,” whose color came from radishes, purple carrots and turmeric rather than the artificial colors we know and love.

As you can imagine, people were not happy.

why aren't trix colorful anymore? why are there like 3 colors? — adrie (@alrightadrie) August 15, 2017

Trix took away the shapes & now they only have these ugly colors. pic.twitter.com/4xday3NtI1 — Lonz Bera (@Lonz_B) August 13, 2017

We're really sorry! We removed artificial colors and flavors from Trix. — General Mills (@GeneralMills) August 17, 2017

We don’t want your excuses, General Mills. We just want our Trix back!

Well they listened, and General Mills has decided to bring back the colors we know and love!

Trix fans! Finding your mornings are duller? We’ve got something special coming with a little color! pic.twitter.com/0tJ119bfGK — General Mills Cereal (@HelloCereal) September 21, 2017

General Mills decided to revive the old colors after fans of the cereal have been calling the new product “basically a salad.” Classic Trix will make its return to our shelves soon, right beside the new, colorless, natural version which believe it or not, “has its own fan base” according to General Mills.

Via CNBC