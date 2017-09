Hurts Donut in Frisco agrees with the notion that there are few things better in life than scaring the living daylights out of your friends.

That’s why, next Monday and Tuesday, they will be sending out an incredibly creepy clown to make their deliveries, complete with a gigantic bundle of red balloons.

At the start, the clown will only be making stops in and around the Frisco area, but may be making more stops around all of DFW later!

Via Fox 4