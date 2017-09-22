Justin Bieber Expresses Support for Black Lives Matter

Justin Bieber took to social media this afternoon to express his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Related: Justin Bieber Hits 100 Million Followers on Twitter

“I am a white Canadian and I will never know what it feels like to be an African American but what I do know is I am willing to stand up and use my voice to shine light on racism, because it’s a real thing and it’s more prevalent now than I have ever seen in my lifetime,” he wrote. “We are all Gods children and we are ALL EQUAL.”

See Justin’s post below.