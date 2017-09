So if you had any doubts that the guys in One Direction were no longer friends, this footage from Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles will put all those fears to rest.

Niall was spotted in attendance at Style’s concert in Los Angeles at the Greek Theater, and he looked so proud of his boy it will melt your heart.

I still can’t believe Niall went to Harry’s concert, he’s such a supportive friend and here he is again showing us they’re all still friends — Amy met Niall twice (@ubiquitousnjh) September 21, 2017

Harry made sure to show some love as well, shouting out his “wonderful friends in One Direction” before playing “Stockholm Syndrome.”

if you can't see the vid for some reason here it is again 😘 pic.twitter.com/9j6YUgbXke — Niall's Hat (@nialls_hat) September 21, 2017

We can feel the love!

Via Refinery 29