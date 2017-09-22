Rowlett High School Shut Down After Pepper Spray Fight At Lunch

Lunch time at Rowlett High School had to be shut down Tuesday afternoon after two students engaged in a pepper spray fight.

Shortly before noon, two girls got into an altercation with one another when one of them pulled out a bottle of pepper spray and sprayed the other. Several students in the lunchroom were hit by the errant spray, and had to be treated for exposure. Lunch was shut down until officials determined the room was safe to return.

Believe it or not, this is not the school’s first incident with pepper spray. In 1996, two students got into an altercation with pepper spray at a pep rally, where over 500 students were effected, causing some to cough, wheeze, and vomit.

The two students were arrested after the incident.

Via Dallas News